Lafayette Utilities System customers will face rate hikes for electricity starting Nov. 1, 2023.
The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday approved rate increases for electric, water and sewer service, but delayed implementation of electtric rate hikes until November of 2023.
Increases for water and sewer service will start Nov. 1, 2022, the beginning of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
All LUS residential, commercial and non-city customers will be pay base rate hikes, the first since 2017.
The rate increases are needed, LUS Director Jeff Steward said, to upgrade systems and expand capacity to accommodate growth. LUS also is paying more for operation, maintenance and capital costs along with regulatory mandates.
The council decided to delay implementation of the rate hike for electricity because electric bills soared this summer due to the increased cost LUS is paying its providers coupled with increased demand because temperatures were so high.
Under the plan approved Tuesday, electrical rates for residential customers will increase 3% on Nov. 1, 2023, and again in 2024. The average residential customer is expected to pay about $4 more per month.
Residential water and sewer rates, under the new plan, will increase 8% and 9.5% respectively per 5,000 gallons with the start of the new fiscal year on Nov. 1, 2022, and again in 2023 and 2024.
Rate increases for LUS commercial customers and LUS residential customers outside the city of Lafayette will be different than those for customers in the city of Lafayette.
LUS needs to sell $40 million in bonds in 2023 so it can build some major projects, Stewart said. Over the next three years LUS officials have proposed $26-30 million in sewer projects, $12-15 million in water projects and $30 million in electric projects.
Delaying the electric rate increase a year is not expected to impact the city's ability to issue bonds for those capital projects, Stewart said Wednesday.
In approving the ordinance containing the rate increases, the City Council also approved a time of use policy for LUS that may help electric customers save money by limiting usage during off-peak times.
The time of use program will be available in the 2022-23 fiscal year, Stewart said, but it won't be available on Nov. 1. LUS wants to test the program and put analysis tools on its customer portal so electric customers can see what their bill would have been the prior month if they participated in the time of use program, he said.
Another new program in the ordinance adopted Tuesday is a transmission rate for certain types of electric customers who connect directly to the transmission system instead of LUS' distribution system, Stewart explained.
Industrial, manufacturing and large commercial customers could take advantage of the transmission rate program he said. It's a new rate class that Stewart believes can be used as an economic development tool.