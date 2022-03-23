Lafayette City and Parish Council members Tuesday questioned Mayor-President Josh Guillory about the property quick-take process that resulted in two lawsuits and the clandestine removal of a levee on the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish that may result in a third lawsuit.
The questions came as the Parish Council allocated $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Bayou Vermilion Flood Control Project and the City Council took action on three quick-take drainage projects.
Two lawsuits are pending in which Lafayette used the quick-take process, allowed by state law, to buy property for drainage projects. The landowners objected. In one case, a district judge ruled in the landowners' favor. LCG is appealing. The second case has not been decided.
"I have some grave concerns about how we have utilized the expropriation process," City Councilman Glenn Lazard said.
Lazard said he's not saying administrators did anything wrong, but it would be foolish to ignore the recent developments with the quick-take process.
Guillory said that of 45 active drainage projects, two are in litigation. LCG has a fiduciary responsibility not to pay more for land than the appraisal.
"We're not going to spend taxpayer dollars just to avoid litigation," he said.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said he was inundated with calls and concerns over the weekend as word spread about Lafayette Consolidated Government surreptitiously buying land in St. Martin Parish and removing a spoil bank that was stopping the Vermilion River from flowing into a swamp during flooding events.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said he learned Lafayette had removed the spoil levee weeks later when a constituent noticed it was gone. Lafayette officials did not notify St. Martin Parish that it had purchased the land on the river to remove the levee and did not obtain permits from the Corps of Engineers or St. Martin Parish.
Cedars said a lawsuit is planned.
Naquin said he's concerned the parish doesn't have the money to pay for reparations if LCG did something inappropriate. He said he does not favor holding up drainage projets, but wants the parish to be "smart and cautious."
Guillory focused his remarks on the quick-take issue instead of the St. Martin Parish levee removal, saying, "In my opinion, it’s not about the law or even science or engineering. It’s about money."
Lafayette officials were in court last week over the Homewood Drive Regional Detention Pond Project, part of LCG's larger Bayou Vermilion Flood Control Project.
LCG in December filed a petition to expropriate 372 acres of land owned by Bendel Partnership on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes. Lafayette officials had offered $2.58 million but filed to take the land for that price when Bendel Partnership failed to respond to the offer. Bendel Partnership filed a motion to dismiss.
A district judge on Friday adjourned a hearing on the case until April 6 so an LCG expert witness can get an opininion from the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board as to whether she is in conflict by testifying as an expert witness while she also is a contract consulting engineer for LCG.
Work was halted on that section of the project and moved to another area.
Guillory said LCG can't pay more than fair market value based on an appraisal unless the court rules it must do so.
The City Council on Tuesday declared the Gerald Drive drainage project a public necessity and giving administration authority to acquire rights of way, whether amicably or not.
Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux said officials met with a couple whose property will be most impacted by the work and made concessions like reducing the size of the rights of way and agreeing to build a fence to replace trees along a coulee that will be lost with the work. The concessions, he said, satisfied the couple's concerns.
The City Council also introduced ordinances declaring the Downtown and Nottingham drainage improvement projects public necessities. If given final approval in two weeks, the ordinances would allow administrators to acquire rights of way and property needed for the projects either amicably or using the expropriation process.
Lazard said he wants more information before he'll vote for final approval. One of the projects is in his district.
Councilwoman Liz Hebert said she asked Guillory to provide the council with information on the projects such as cost-benefit anlyses, the areas they'll benefit and an explanation of the process. Hebert said she'd like this information presented on bigger projects at council meetings where the public can particiapte.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said officials are considering a new procedure that would accomplish that.