Events scheduled for the opening weekend of the Acadiana Drive-In this weekend have been pushed back until next month.

Officials with The Cajundome and Social Entertainment said the two recent hurricanes have resulted in event production and supply delays.

The revised schedule will now include showings of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on Oct. 17 and a live concert with Ray Boudreaux and others on Oct. 23.

The Chubby Carrier and guests concert scheduled for Sunday has not been rescheduled. Tickets for that event will be refunded.

Those who bought tickets to this weekend’s events can either use them for next month or get a refund.

Event goers can enjoy the entertainment from their car or sit outside their vehicle in their designated tailgate spot. Cars will be directed to park at assigned spaces, creating a safe distance from others.