Four proposals submitted in June, one to repair the Buchanan Street parking garage and three to redevelop it and surrounding properties, were rejected by the new Lafayette City-Parish Government administration Thursday.
The six-story parking garage built in 1981 that primarily served those working in the parish courthouse was abruptly closed in October 2018 under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux because of structural concerns. It remains closed. The closure occurred shortly after the City-Parish Council rejected a Robideaux proposal for the city to buy the structure from the parish. Some council members saw the move as a way to help the financially struggling parish budget.
Instead, Robideaux issued a request for proposals to redevelop the parking garage and other nearby properties — some not owned by LCG — into a mixed-use development with residences and businesses. He received four proposals in 2019 but took no action.
In a statement issued Thursday, Daneille Breaux, development and planning director, said LCG considered the four proposals and determined "from LCG's perspective," none of the proposals are financially viable.
She did not return a call for comment.
During the 2019 campaign, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said his requirement for accepting one of the proposals was it had to include at least 300 parking spaces to replace those eliminated with closure of the parking garage, and must include sufficient parking spaces to accommodate any new residences or businesses that are part of the development.
LCG, according to the statement, also is reassessing the condition of the parking garage, particularly the condition of outside concrete panels, the safest way to remove the panels so the structure below can be evaluated, along with their connection to the safety concerns identified in the 2018 assessment. Interim Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux said the assessment should take about 30 days.
Guillory, the statement continues, sees great opportunity with the parking garage site and will discuss options for the garage and larger development site with the city and parish councils.