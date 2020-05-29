Mike Barras, a legend in the Acadiana broadcasting community, died Thursday at age 80.
Barras, a graduate of St. Martinville High School and what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, started his broadcast career as a student at radio station KRVS. In 1961, shortly after graduating from USL, he made the jump to television, joining the staff of KLFY-TV. He spent more than 50 years at the station. He started as a floor cameraman, working his way up to becoming an on-air host and sales staffer. He was later named the station's general sales manager and, in 2001, station president and general manager.
Barras was a hands-on boss, his former colleagues told KATC. He routinely arrived at work at 5 a.m. to read the newspaper and get a jump on the day's business. He regularly visited the studio and production booth to greet the morning staff.
"Channel 10 was sort of his life," Maria Placer, former vice president of news at KLFY, who worked with Barras for 43 years, told KATC. "He was always thinking about Channel 10. It was always on his mind. He wanted to make sure everything there was straight. I don't know if he knew how to relax."
"No one that I ever knew in the TV business was going to outwork Mike Barras," said Dee Stanley, former KLFY news director and Lafayette Consolidated Government chief administrative officer. "His passion and work ethic were unlike anything I've ever seen. "
The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters twice named Barras its Broadcaster of the Year. Barras served as president of that same organization and was a member of its board.
"He was 'Mr. Television,'" Stanley said. "Fifty-plus years is two careers, and he did that in the same place. He saw all the changes in broadcasting. He saw the introduction of cable. He was there for film, the advent of videotape, and the advent of digital. He was around for multi-generational changes, and that's why I call him 'Mr. Television.'"
In addition to his broadcasting duties, Barras was heavily involved in civic and community service. For more than 40 years, he hosted the local broadcast of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon. Barras later served as one of MDA's national vice presidents and assisted with other fundraising efforts for the organization in Acadiana.
He also worked to make his community safer. Barras spent 19 years on the board of Lafayette Crime Stoppers and later spearheaded the creation of Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers.
Barras is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laurence Ackal Barras; son Michael and his wife, Annie, of New Iberia; three grandchildren; his brother, Chris, and wife Kathy; sister Renee and her husband, Randy; sister Linda and her husband, Expadie; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
