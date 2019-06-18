A Baker resident and museum director who's been involved in community activities for a half century and a university professor from Lafayette are set to be honored in Baton Rouge on Saturday for their work to improve human relations in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Council on Human Relations is presenting the James Oliver-Alexander O. Sigur award to Darrell Bourque, a professor emeritus of English at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who has served in the past as the the state's official poet laureate.
The Baton Rouge Council on Human Relations will present its Fr. Elmer S. Powell-Rabbi Marvin M Reznikoff award to Gloria Jean Byers, director of the Baker Heritage Museum. She's been involved in community activities in Baker for many years, and has served as clerk of the Baker City Council, Clerk of the Zachary Council and curator for the Zachary Historic Village.
The awards are to be presented at the annual meeting of the Louisiana Council on Human Relations at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church's Family Life Center.
The theme for this year's annual meeting is "From Imprisonment to Empowerment."