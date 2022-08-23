Lafayette Utilities System customers soon may have an option to help them save as much $20 a month on electricity.
It's called a time of use rate that would allow residential customers to save money by operating appliances during non-peak usage hours, primarily between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., LUS Director Jeff Stewart said.
Right now, LUS customers pay the same rate for electricity no matter what time of day they consume the energy.
"Time of use incentivizes customers to use electricity during off-peak periods," Stewart said, "when we're not straining the electric system."
After 5 o'clock in the evening, when most people are home from work, they may cook, do laundry, run the air conditioner more and run the dishwasher. LUS, Stewart said, has to make sure its electric system can handle the demand at that time which means increasing its capacity which costs money.
LUS is still working on the proposal. But Stewart said he hopes to roll out the offer as a pilot program during the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
The time of use rate will only be available to residential customers and they have to opt into the program for 12 months, he said.
Customers who join the program and run appliances during off-peak times would pay a lower rate than customers not in the program, Stewart said. Participants will be able to track their consumption each month and modify their usage using an online tool, he said.
Those not in the program also will be able to compare online what their electric bill would have been had they participated in the time of use program.
Particpants may face a penalty by paying a higher rate, Stewart said, if they're signed up and consume electricity during peak hours.
Customers could save $10-20 a month or $120-240 a year through the program, he said.
LUS customers, like customers of other providers of electricity, are facing high costs in recent months. On top of that, LUS is proposing rate increases for electricity, water and sewer service.
Stewart proposed implementing the rate hikes with the new fiscal year Nov. 1, but after City Council members balked, now is proposing delaying the rate increase for electricity one year to Nov. 1, 2023.