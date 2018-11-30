An independent Breaux Bridge school that gained national praise for getting students accepted into Ivy Leagues schools has been accused of falsifying records and abusing students in a New York Times report posted Friday morning.

T.M. Landry College Prep gained national recognition last year when two brothers who were students there appeared on "The Ellen Show" after they were accepted to Harvard and Stanford. Its website boasts of a curriculum that goes “well beyond state and national standards” to challenge all students and give them an opportunity to reach their full potential.

According to the Times report, the school -- led by Mike and Tracey Landry -- falsified transcripts, made up student accomplishments and forced students to kneel on rice, rocks and hot pavement. Students were choked, yelled at and berated, parents and students told the Times.

The report indicated Landry was sentenced to probation and attended an anger management program after pleading guilty to a count of battery in 2013, a student was made to kneel for two hours in a bathroom and $250,000 in donations from people across the country that was partially earmarked for scholarships was instead placed in a general account.

One grandparent said her granddaughter spends most of her school day playing with Legos.

The school had made plans to move into a 33,000-square-foot space in the southeast corner of Northgate Mall in Lafayette, mall manager Lisa Champagne said. It's not known whether the school is moving or opening another campus.

Champagne said Friday morning she has not heard from the school in months.

You can read the New York Times report here.