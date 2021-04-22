Lafayette city marshals would be able to keep many of the court fees that got former City Marshal Brian Pope in legal trouble if the legislature approves a bill sponsored by state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette.
The bill would allow the Lafayette City Marshal to pocket certain fees from the city court system, not to exceed 50% of his salary. He would have to deposit the remainder of the fees, if there are any, in the office account.
Currently, state law specifically prohibits the city marshals in Lafayette and Shreveport from keeping the fees for personal use. Lafayette officials said they don't know why.
Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope, despite that law and an Attorney General's Office opinion, supplemented his salary by keeping fees from services such as serving eviction notices and subpoenas and garnishments. His predecessor did as well.
Pope faces 17 felony counts of malfeasance in office for keeping the court fees, amounting to more than $84,000 between January and October 2018, according to charges filed against him by the district attorney's office. At one point, between his $83,000 salary and fees, Pope took home about $200,000 a year.
Boudreaux said the legislation is designed to remove any room for interpretation of the law and to level the playing field so Lafayette's City Marshal is able to keep court fees as others in the state are. He intended to introduce the bill in 2020, before the election, but the session was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lafayette City Marshal is among the lowest-paid in the state for larger cities, Doug Saloom, chief city court judge, said Friday. The proposed legislation, he said, seems like a fair way to increase the marshal's pay and address concerns that the marshal could boost his pay to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by keeping the court fees.
The legislation would not let the Lafayette City Marshal keep court fees exceeding 50% of his salary, Saloom said, while other city marshals can keep unlimited fees.
City Marshal Reggie Thomas, who was elected in 2020 and took office in January, is paid about $88,000 a year. If allowed to keep fees totaling up to half his salary, he could add $44,000 to his annual salary, bringing it to about $132,000. He oversees 30 employees and is responsible for the security of the court, city court staff, his staff and courthouse visitors, Saloom said.
The 2020-21 salary of the Lafayette police chief, who is appointed, is budgeted at $132,000. He oversee about 285 employees.
Thomas who served as Lafayette's interim police chief and retired as deputy chief in 2020 after 30 years with the department, said the city marshal provides security and essentially operates a business that brings in money from fees and fines.
The marshal, Thomas said, has to go through a "grueling" election every six years, whereas the city police chief does not.
Thomas said he won't touch the fees until the law is clarified, given the legal troubles Pope got himself into.
"I want clarification," he said. "This is an attempt to clarify the law and make sure our pay is somewhat competitive. Right now, we're at the bottom."