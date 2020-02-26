OPELOUSAS — Some 200 Holy Ghost parishioners were on hand to launch a Bible Marathon, a complete reading of Old and New Testaments, on Ash Wednesday.
Most Rev. Michael Jarrell, retired bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, read first from scripture, offering a few short words, before taking up his task. The Opelousas native read for 20 minutes, the first of some 300 volunteer readers who have filled all available 20-minute shifts that will end about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when the last line of the Book of Revelations is read.
“This will bring the community together,” said Marion Leday, who stood on the lawn at Holy Ghost awaiting the start of the reading, which was conducted under a covering to the south side of the church. “Every denomination, every race will let everyone know that there is one God and that we praise God.”
“It’s beautiful. We really need more of it,” said John C. Beverly, a parishioner at Holy Ghost for all of his 73 years, who stood next to Leday.
Readers used an 11-by-17-inch Bible typeset by the Community of Jesus Crucified, located in St. Martinville. Type size is large and there are no footnotes, making public readings easier.
The single volume was bound in Florida and sent to Pope Francis, who blessed it in 2016. The Rev. Michael Champagne said the Bible has been used five times for Bible Marathons involving the Community of Jesus Crucified, and a few other times for special occasions.
He said reading slots were claimed a couple of days before, and those participating include Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is scheduled to read at 8:30 a.m. Saturday; Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, who was to read at 3:50 a.m. Thursday; and Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is scheduled to read at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
Those reading Wednesday included Jarrell, Bishop Douglas Deshotel, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor and zydeco musician Geno Delafose.
Brenda Curtis, a Holy Ghost parishioner for more than 50 years, was scheduled to read Thursday and Saturday. She said she has participated as a reader at Bible Marathons in St. Martinville and was excited that her church would be doing a marathon to help celebrate its 100th anniversary this year.
“It’s an awesome experience to be part of this,” she said.
With 2,470 families and 5,876 parishioners, Holy Ghost has the largest African American Catholic congregation in the U.S.
The Rev. Lambert Lein, Holy Ghost pastor, said the Bible Marathon provides “a good opportunity to listen to the Bible in this setting.”
“We are standing in the foundation of the church, the Word of God,” he said.
Jarrell read for 20 minutes, beginning precisely at 12:30 p.m., ending at 12:50 p.m. sharp.
He covered five chapters of Genesis, including the creation narrative, the Eden narrative, the story of Adam and Eve, and the story of Cain and Abel and genealogies, including that of Seth, third son of Adam.
Awaiting the start of the reading, Jarrell said returning to Opelousas gave him a feeling of “returning home”; he congratulated Holy Ghost Catholic Church on its centennial and on a “hundred years of faithful living and worship.”
Minutes later, he climbed the platform, said, “We are all pleased to hear the word of God,” then intoned: “In the beginning ...”