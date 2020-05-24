Lafayette's Bayou Vermilion District is in the process of constructing a $1.19 million building to house a new laboratory and exhibit.
Ground was broken last week, CEO David Cheramie said.
Located on Fisher Road next to and associated with Vermilionville, the Bayou Vermilion District maintains a large section of the Vermilion River, collecting trash and other debris, addressing erosion and monitoring water quality.
The 4,000-square-foot building will be constructed eight feet in the air, designed to resemble a camp at Cypremort Point, Cheramie said. The building will blend in with the environment and historical houses on display at Vermilionville.
The structure will house a watershed lab and exhibit. The lab, Cheramie said, will allow the Bayou Vermilion District to conduct additional sampling and testing of water. At one time, the Vermilion River was dubbed one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Fecal coliform levels in the river are down, he said.
The new building also will house an exhibit about the importance of clean water, Cheramie said. An exhibit the district sponsored in collaboration with the Lafayette Science Museum will be moved into the new building.
The exhibit, Cheramie said, starts with water and the solar system, then focuses on the local Vermilion River watershed, addressing the diversity of plants, fish and animals supported by the system. It encourages people not to pollute, not to throw trash in the bayou and to respect habitat.
Lynn Guidry is the architect, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government permit documents. Garden City Construction is the contractor.
In April 2016, Lafayette Parish voters renewed a .75-mill property tax for operations of the Bayou Vermilion District, and approved a $4 million bond issuance for improvements and repairs at Vermilionville and the BVD, including boat launches.