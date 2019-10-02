Two Lafayette Christian Academy football players dreamed big to help make sure their coach had reliable transportation, according to a report from KATC.
Skip Babineaux, head coach for LCA's seventh- and eighth-grade football teams, said his old ride was a late '90s SUV that had air-conditioner issues among other problems.
"They used to hear me down the road and would say I bet that's Coach Skip," he said. "I come around the corner, two wheels. Oh yeah, that's Coach Skip."
Eighth-grade tudents Gunnar Wirtz and Trevor Jeffrey decided to go on mission to help Babineaux. They created a GoFundMe, asked for donations from family and friends and put in a lot of hard work.
"We cut grass, pulled weeds, all kinds of stuff like that," Trevor said.
In a matter of three weeks, the students raised more than $12,000. Then they turned to Sterling Automotive. The dealership was so impressed by their endeavor, they cut a deal to make sure Coach Skip had a reliable ride.
"They helped us pick it out to see what's better for him and what would be best for his family," Gunnar said.
Babineaux said he's beyond blessed. He never imagined the whole school and his family could hide a surprise like this.
"All I did was be a coach," Babineaux said. "Everyday at school, I see them. If they're having a bad day, I try to talk to them and show them the right way. For them to think of me that way, it's a blessing. It's really a blessing and I appreciate it. It only comes from above."