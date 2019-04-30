St. Joseph Diner is hosting its annual Dine for the Diner fundraising event Thursday. Dine for the Diner is an opportunity for local restaurants to fill up their tables while supporting St. Joseph Diner's efforts to alleviate hunger in Acadiana. Participating restaurants have pledged 10 percent of their proceeds from Thursday to support the work of St Joseph Diner.
Participating restaurants include:
Antoni's Italian Cafe
Bisbano’s Pizza Parlor
BJ’s Pizza House
BJ’s Poor Boys & Plate Lunches
Black Cafe
Blanchard’s BBQ
Bread & Circus Provisions
Campus Grounds
Charley G's
Chris' Poboys - Pinhook
Chris' Poboys - Robley
Dean-O's Pizza - Bertrand
Dean-O's Pizza - Southside
Fat Pat's - Carencro
Fat Pat's - Verot School Road
Fat Pat's - Westmark
Hub City Diner
iMonelli
Johnsons Boucaniere
Lagneaux's
Louisiana Crawfish Time
Olde Tyme Grocery
Pete's
Rêve Coffee Lab
Rêve Coffee Roasters
Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
Social Southern Table & Bar
Tsunami
Great Harvest Bread Co.
The Bus Stop Bistro
A program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, St. Joseph Diner provides essential services to people experiencing homelessness in Acadiana. On average, St. Joseph Diner shares more than 100,000 meals with the hungry each year.