Members of the Feed.Clothe.Serve nonprofit group prepare dinner at St. Joseph Diner on March 31, 2017 in Lafayette, LA. The nonprofit was started by University of Louisiana at Lafayette students to give members of the community an opportunity to assist the homeless.

 Paul Kieu

St. Joseph Diner is hosting its annual Dine for the Diner fundraising event Thursday. Dine for the Diner is an opportunity for local restaurants to fill up their tables while supporting St. Joseph Diner's efforts to alleviate hunger in Acadiana. Participating restaurants have pledged 10 percent of their proceeds from Thursday to support the work of St Joseph Diner.

Participating restaurants include:

Antoni's Italian Cafe

Bisbano’s Pizza Parlor

BJ’s Pizza House

BJ’s Poor Boys & Plate Lunches

Black Cafe

Blanchard’s BBQ

Bread & Circus Provisions

Campus Grounds

Charley G's

Chris' Poboys - Pinhook

Chris' Poboys - Robley

Dean-O's Pizza - Bertrand

Dean-O's Pizza - Southside

Fat Pat's - Carencro

Fat Pat's - Verot School Road

Fat Pat's - Westmark

Hub City Diner

iMonelli

Johnsons Boucaniere

Lagneaux's

Louisiana Crawfish Time

Olde Tyme Grocery

Pete's

Rêve Coffee Lab

Rêve Coffee Roasters

Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store

Social Southern Table & Bar

Tsunami

Great Harvest Bread Co.

The Bus Stop Bistro

A program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, St. Joseph Diner provides essential services to people experiencing homelessness in Acadiana. On average, St. Joseph Diner shares more than 100,000 meals with the hungry each year.

