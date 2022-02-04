Jeffrey Stewart, a 20-year employee of Lafayette Utilities System who served as interim director for more than a year, has been named permanent director.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory made the announcement Friday morning in a news release. The appointment is pending approvel by the Lafayette City Council.
LUS has been without a permanent director since the retirement of long-time director Terry Huval in July 2018. Then Mayor-President Joel Robideaux appointed Stewart interim director from July 2018-October 2019.
In October 2019, Robideaux replaced Stewart with his CAO Lowell Duhon to head an investigation into questionable payments by LUS to the fiber division. Stewart will be replacing Duhon, who has remained in that post since October 2019 despite having no experience in utilities and not being an engineer.
The investigation did not point to any wrongdoing by Stewart, who has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from LSU and is a licensed professional engineer in Louisiana.
Guillory's administration conducted a nationwide search for LUS director, In January, two of the three finalists for the job, both from Florida, dropped out of the running, leaving Stewart the last man standing.
Upon graduating from LSU, Stewart began his career at LUS as an electrical engineer in 2001. In his current position as engineering and power supply manager, Stewart oversees electrical and civil engineering, utility marketing, power production and power supply, and assists in the management of a $240 million annual budget, while supervising more than 120 full-time employees. He also serves on the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority Board of Directors on behalf of the City of Lafayette.
The LUS director is the highest-paid position in LCG at more than $200,000 a year.
A nationwide search for a permanent director for LUS Fiber that cost $32,000 ended in March 2021 with the promotion of Ryan Meche, a 17-year employee of LUS, the prior nine years with LUS Fiber. That search drew seven applicants, three of them from within LUS Fiber.
LUS and the fiber system operated under a single director until Huval retired after Robideaux decided to split LUS and LUS Fiber and appoint separate directors for each. Previously, both were under the direction of Huval.