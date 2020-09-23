Some family members of Trayford Pellerin, the Lafayette man shot and killed by Lafayette police officers on Aug. 21, have viewed police body camera video of the shooting.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, confirmed Wednesday that the Pellerin family viewed the video Friday.
"Out of respect to the family and to the on-going investigation and legal process," he added, "there will be no further comments at this time."
Charles “Chase” Trichell, a Baton Rouge attorney representing the Pellerin family, said Wednesday the only way the family will see all the evidence in the case is through "the power of subpoena, which happens in litigation."
Trichell declined to comment further, noting a news release may be in the works. Two other attorneys for the Pellerin family did not return calls Wednesday.
Pellerin, 31, was shot by police 10 times on Aug. 21 outside a gas station and convenience store. Police responded to a call at another convenience store and gas station of a man wielding a knife and threatening people, police said. The officers followed Pellerin nearly a half-mile on foot to the second store where they shot and killed him, alleging he was going to enter the store with the knife.
The shooting death has sparked protests and marches.
After Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory belatedly met with Pellerin's family and promised they could see the body camera video with the officers' images blurred to prevent identification, attorneys for the three officers allegedly involved in the shooting, whose names have not been released, obtained a temporary restraining order to stop the viewing.
During a court hearing Sept. 15 on the restraining order, Allyson Prejean, an attorney for one of the officers, said they agreed to dismiss their objection.
The Louisiana State Police is investigating the fatal shooting.