The latest appointee to the controversial Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control likely will swing decisions on issues like banning books more heavily in the conservative, religious direction the board has taken in the past 18 months.
The last five library board members appointed by the Parish Council and now Mayor-President Josh Guillory have been conservatives, including a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee and two vocal opponents of the controversial 2018 Drag Queen Story Time.
The library board consists of eight volunteer appointees.
Shane Landers is the latest addition to the library board, appointed recently by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Landers is a budget analyst for Lafayette Consolidated Government who is involved with a Christian religious organization and married to a public school librarian. His Facebook page is replete with Bible references, many of them from Revelations.
Landon is shown in a photo from December 2019 with a plaque naming him one of the Kingdom Warriors, a Christian organization. Also pictured in the photograph as a member of the Kingdom Warriors is Lafayette Parish Councilman Josh Carlson.
Carlson nominated and voted to appoint to the library board in February Robert Judge, who opposed Drag Queen Story Time at the library in 2018 and voted in November to ban a book for LGBTQ teens, "This Book is Gay." The move failed but it and the entire non-fiction teen section was moved to the adult non-fiction area.
At the time the newest member of the library board, Judge was selected as its president in November, adding prayers to the start and close of board meetings.
On Dec. 2, Carlson nominated and voted to name David Pitre to the library board. Carlson said he once worked with Pitre, a retired administrator at various faith-based schools.
In August of 2020, the Parish Council appointed Stephanie Armbruster to the library board instead of re-appointing the incumbent. Armbruster, like Judge, openly protested Drag Queen Story Time in 2018. She also voted to ban the LGBTQ teen book from the library in November.
Michael Lunsford, a resident of St. Martin Parish who is executive director of the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana based in Lafayette, complained about "This Book is Gay" and has since filed a complaint about a second book, "The V Word." A committee that included Judge and two library employees reviewed the complaint and decided not to remove "The V Word" from the library system, according to Library Director Danny Gillane.
Gillane did not know if Lunsford will appeal the committee's decision to the full board, as he did with "This Book is Gay." If so, it should be on the agenda for action at the board's next meeting Jan. 10. The board's Dec. 20 meeting has been canceled.
Both books are on a list of books targeted for censorship that Lunsford obtained from MassResistance, an anti-LGBTQ group. The books on that list are being targeted for removal from libraries, especially school libraries, across the country.