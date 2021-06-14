Vance Olivier was sworn in Monday morning as the interim police chief of Broussard in a room filled with local law enforcement officers.

The brief ceremony didn't just mark a significant moment in Olivier's career. It also marked a fresh start for those who work for the Broussard Police Department.

"Today is a great day. It's a new hope. It's a new beginning," said Lt. Coy Burke, Broussard's patrol commander, after Monday's ceremony. "Our morale hasn't been this high in forever. We're really looking forward to how he's going to lead us."

Olivier's appointment comes after the city's longtime police chief retired early following a sexual misconduct investigation by the city. Former officers accused Brannon Decou, who held the elected position for 20 years, of sexual harassment and workplace retaliation. Decou's assistant police chief, Christopher Galvez, was also fired by the City Council during the investigation for failing to act on sexual harassment complaints. Galvez recently began working as a patrol officer for the Scott Police Department, according to public records.

The Broussard City Council voted unanimously last week to appoint Olivier as the interim chief. Olivier will appoint a new assistant police chief in the coming weeks.

"I'd say my biggest challenge right now is just getting the department back on the right track," Olivier said after Monday's ceremony. "And just making sure that we open up to the guys, open up to the mayor and administration and have an open dialogue. We've never had that before."

Olivier will serve in the position until the next regular election for the police chief, which happens in the fall of 2022. Since Olivier plans to run for the elected position, he'll likely continue to serve as the city's police chief if voters approve of his leadership.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret led the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by Olivier's family, Broussard's elected officials and law enforcement leaders across Acadiana.

"We're really excited for Broussard," Perret said after the ceremony. "It's obviously a city that's on the growth. And to have the presence of the top leadership of the Sheriff's Office and (Lafayette) City Police here and the chief of Duson and Youngsville here, it shows that this really is a team effort, especially in law enforcement."

A nine-member committee of Broussard residents recommended Olivier and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office investigator James Rogers Jr. for the interim police chief position after reviewing résumés of seven applicants. The committee members included the mayor, three council members and five community members who have worked in law enforcement.

After a June 1 meeting to interview the two candidates, Mayor Ray Bourque recommended Olivier to the council.

"We have a lot of confidence in Vance. We feel like our process allowed us to really get the best person for the job," Bourque said during Monday's ceremony. "We're very proud of our police department, and we're very happy to give them a good leader such as yourself, Vance, so we wish you the best of luck, and we're here to support you."

Olivier worked for the Lafayette Police Department for about 25 years, during which he climbed the ranks and eventually managed a team of about 60 people. Prior to working for LPD, he spent five years working as a deputy for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

When asked what he plans to focus on first in his new role, Olivier said he intends to get acclimated and get to know his new team.

"It's a big change over from where I was at from one department to another," Olivier said after Monday's ceremony. "I just want to kind of look at everything in the department overall and see where we can go from there."