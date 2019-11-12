A homeless man will have a roof over his head during record low temperatures this week because of his own kind gesture that was captured by a stranger and shared on social media.
Randy Head said he was thankful as he checked into the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday afternoon. His room had been paid for five nights after someone witnessed him using the last of his money to fix a woman's tire early Monday morning.
"He just noticed what I do every day," Head said. "It's a big deal to everybody but me."
It was certainly a big
deal to Scott Landry, the man who shared what he witnessed on social media.
At about 3 a.m. Monday, Landry just wanted a cup of coffee to go with the gas he'd just put in his vehicle ahead of a road trip.
Instead, he said, a gas station attendant told him through a window that she was working alone and couldn't sell him the coffee. But as he returned to his car, Landry said he saw something happening in the parking lot that changed his perspective.
A homeless man was changing a woman's flat tire. He even used the last bit of money in his pocket to air up her spare tire.
"The first thing that came to my mind was, 'They're having a worse night than me,'" Landry said. "And so that's when I offered to help. Here I am feeling sorry for myself because I can't get my coffee immediately when I want it when all I got to do is stop at the next exit in Breaux Bridge, and here's this guy that's homeless, has got nowhere to sleep and is paying out of his pocket to help this girl. It just made my problems seem a lot smaller. It just gave me perspective on what was going on."
Landry shared on Facebook his account of what took place in the parking lot of the RaceTrac on Louisiana Avenue near Interstate 10. The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times.
Strangers who saw his story on social media reached out to Landry to find out how they could repay the man for his kind gesture.
When Landry asked Head what he wanted, the homeless man said he wouldn't mind somewhere to escape from the cold, windy weather.
Landry secured a room at the Red Roof Inn for the man the day after meeting him.
"It's a good story that's more about Scott than me," Head said. "He's the one who got the ball rolling. He's the one who saw what I was doing and thought enough about it to put it on Facebook."
Head said he regularly helps others even though he has little to his name and lives in a tent in a wooded area along Louisiana Avenue.
Head said he feels more blessed as a homeless man who believes in God than he ever did when he made a decent living working in the oil field.
"I guess this is my time now where God is going to present me to the world," Head said. "I don't even have to wait to go to heaven to get my reward. I'm going to get it right now."