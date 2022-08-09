A memorial will be held Saturday in Youngsville to remember two Black men who were murdered in the years after the Civil War.
The ceremony will include the collection of soil samples, which will be jarred and labeled with the names of the victims, to display at local memorials and at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
Saturday's ceremony will honor Ovide Belizaire, who was murdered in his Youngsville-area home in 1895 by a White mob, and an unidentified man who suffered death by lynching in 1878 in the neighborhood of Royville — today known as Youngsville.
Belizaire, a Black man in his 40s, died on July 19, 1895, from a gunshot wound after a mob entered his Youngsville home. Newspaper reports accused Belizaire of firing on the mob upon answering the door, but five of his family members testified at the coroner’s inquest that he had invited the mob in to look around. The mob was allegedly looking for a thief. Family members reported Belizaire was sitting on his bed when he was struck on the head with a blunt instrument and shot. A jury concluded that Belizaire was murdered by “unknown parties.” He was survived by his wife, Sarah; his sons, Wilson and Cornelius; and his relatives, Cilla and Honore Burns.
The unknown/unidentified victim was murdered by lynching in April 1878. His body was found hanging in the neighborhood of Royville. Most details about his life and death remain unknown. Following discovery of the body, five or six White people reportedly surrendered and were taken into custody by law enforcement. The preliminary investigation into the lynching was delayed and on June 3, 1878, a mob of approximately 500 armed White people gathered and marched to the court in “military style” to demand the release of the suspects. According to one newspaper report, the local sheriff opened the prison doors “with a smile” ready to accommodate the demands of the White mob. Other reports indicate that the suspects were held for several months after the initial arrest. No one was ever held accountable for the murder of this unidentified Black man.
More than 4,400 African Americans were lynched across 20 states between 1877 and 1950, according to the Equal Justice Initiative.
"Racial terror lynching were more than just hanging," states the Equal Justice Initiative. "They involved groups of White people committing acts of fatal violence against African Americans to instill fear in the entire Black community.”
Belizaire and the unknown individual are two of six Lafayette Parish lynching victims identified by the Equal Justice Initiative. The two Youngsville murders occurred during a span of time recognized as a Nadir, or heightened period of racism. It was that time following Reconstruction, from 1877 to 1915, that the number of lynching and beatings of African Americans surpassed those during the entire Antebellum Era.
Move the Mindset has collaborated with 15 local organizations and the Equal Justice Initiative's Community Remembrance Project to memorialize documented victims of racial violence and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice today.
The soil collection event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1525 Savoy Road in Youngsville. The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The memorial and soil collection ceremony can also be viewed virtually at movethemindset.org/events.