Three weeks of empty pews caused by coronavirus may be putting financial pressure on local church parishes to make ends meet.
That’s partly why the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has launched Parish Give 52, a new initiative to enable parishioners to contribute routinely online or to make one-time gifts online. The expanded giving opportunity enables individuals to automatically make weekly offertory contributions remotely rather than make them in person.
“I can only imagine with the closure of the churches and no Sunday Masses that the basket is not getting passed,” said Margaret Trahan, the diocese’s director of stewardship and development. “Churches have daily expenses, just like everybody else: employees to pay, utilities, ministry outreach. All of that comes with a price tag. It’s up to parishioners to decide, ‘What is my obligation to my church?’”
Trahan said 41 of the diocese’s 120 churches have some sort of online-giving option already. But even where online giving is available to them, not all parishioners choose to give that way. Others do and make sure that their contributions continue even when they are out of town or unable to attend church on a given Sunday.
Blue Rolfes, the diocese’s director of communications, said some parishioners are accustomed to dropping an envelope in the basket and know no other way of contributing. Some individual church staffs, she said, lack the training to make online giving an available option for their parishioners.
Three weeks ago, to support state efforts to combat public health threats from the spread of the novel coronavirus, now a global pandemic, Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, gave a dispensation from mandatory Mass attendance to Catholics in his diocese. Two weeks ago, he closed the churches to keep crowds of 10 or more from attending Mass, which is offered instead on TV or Facebook Live by several area churches.
In introducing the Parish Give 52 initiative a week ago, the diocese said on its website, “Generosity doesn’t have to be limited to your presence in church on a Sunday. With online parish offertory through Parish Give 52, you can give whenever you want. Before church. After church. After reading an inspiring Bible passage about generosity. While watching a recorded video of a Mass or a special ceremony during the week.”
Trahan said the diocese has put hyperlinks with all the church parishes that offer Parish Give 52 online and has compiled instructions and tips for churches that wish to add it.
“There will be no heavy lifting on their part,” she said of parishes that want to add the option. “We set it up online.”
She said churches should contact parishioners to make sure they know how to sign up for online giving, if they choose.