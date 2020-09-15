Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Monday announced a veto to block a property tax increase approved by Lafayette Parish Council.
The parish council voted Sept. 1 to increase property tax rates by 7.1% in response to declines in property values this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to state law, because of the anticipated reduction in revenue, the parish council could raise its tax rates to bring in the same amount of revenue as the prior year without sending them to a vote.
Guillory has been a vocal opponent of raising taxes, especially without a public vote. In a statement announcing the veto, he said: "While property values in Lafayette Parish have dropped since the last reassessment, our first step should be for government to focus upon the services that are essential to its mission and prioritize, rather than to automatically impose greater property taxes on our citizens."
In order to override the veto, which passed 3-1, the parish council will need four votes.
This was Guillory's third veto in as many days.
He issued a similar veto Friday that affected the Lafayette Regional Airport millage, which would have meant a $2.44 increase in property taxes on the median valued home in the parish.
He also vetoed an ordinance that would allow the city council to hire its own attorney.
Lafayette Parish Tax Assessor Conrad Comeaux told KATC he is concerned that if the parish doesn't bring in more revenue, services could suffer.
The parish tax increase would have paid for roads, bridges, drainage, and the courthouse complex among other items.
"With parish government, it's already strapped for money and this may just force additional cuts. I don't know where all this is going, but it'll be interesting to watch,” Comeaux told KATC.