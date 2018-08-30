An obscure hiring ritual has scuttled Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque’s initiative to slash funding to the City Marshal’s Office, Conque said Thursday in the council’s final budget hearing. But, with Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux acting as intermediary, Conque did succeed in getting the City Marshal’s Office to pony up for more of its expenses.
Conque initially wanted to cut about $730,000 for personnel costs, arguing earlier this month that deputy marshals are not city-parish employees. Conque said he later learned the deputies had signed an “oath of allegiance” administered to city-parish employees.
Those who sign the oath swear to “faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all duties incumbent on me as an employee of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government,” and Conque said he interpreted this language to imply that signers are in fact city-parish employees.
The current marshal, Brian Pope, has agreed to take on as much as $293,000 in additional costs, however, after negotiating with Boudreaux.
“This is not the number I originally targeted. It’s a start," Conque said Thursday. "But I had to face the harsh reality that I could not make the claim they are not LCG employees.”
Boudreaux has said he is considering running for marshal, with a vacancy possible in the near term. Pope’s criminal trial on seven charges for malfeasance and perjury is scheduled for Sept. 24. Pope thanked Boudreaux on Thursday for helping to hammer out the terms of an agreement, which is still being finalized.
Most of the funding Pope agreed to contribute, about $207,000, will come as reimbursements to city-parish government for some salary, transportation, training and telecommunication expenses. The remainder will be direct insurance payments.
The City Marshal’s Office is run by an independently elected official but is financially dependent on city-parish government. Conque has argued that the 20 deputies Pope employs are too many, and he has also called attention to Pope’s possibly illegal practice of pocketing civil fees and garnishments generated through City Court.
Pope personally took $117,352 in such revenue last year, in addition to his salary of $77,067, according to an audit report. Both the audit and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office have said the money should be used for City Marshal’s Office expenses.