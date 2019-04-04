Trial in one of two remaining criminal cases against suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is set for Aug. 26.
The date was set at an arraignment hearing Thursday, one day after his sentencing in a previous case was pushed back to June 19. Pope faces 17 malfeasance charges in the trial stemming from allegations that he illegally pocketed nearly $85,000 in court fees last year, as his earlier criminal case dragged on.
A jury on Oct. 3 convicted Pope of four felony malfeasance and perjury charges. Those charges stemmed from his alleged use of public resources to campaign for a political ally in the 2015 Lafayette parish sheriff’s race, as well as his conduct during a related civil lawsuit.
Pope was charged last month in a third case on allegations that he illegally reimbursed himself for expenses that were due to the Marshal’s Office. He faces two malfeasance counts in that case.
Pope does not yet have a lawyer for the case set for trial in August, although Brett Grayson, one of two well-known defense lawyers who represented Pope in his criminal case last year, accompanied the suspended marshal at the Thursday arraignment hearing.
Grayson filed a motion in January to enroll as Pope’s lawyer for arraignment in that case, but then moved to withdraw the next month because Pope had not yet signed a contract.
Grayson told Judge Patrick Michot that Pope is “seeking to retain” his services, but Pope had not yet done so. Grayson refused to answer afterward as to why Pope had not yet hired him.
“That’s none of your business,” Grayson told a reporter.
The other lawyer who Pope has previously retained, John McLindon, represented Pope in the Wednesday sentencing hearing. Judge David Smith postponed sentencing to allow time for a full trial transcript to be made available. Smith wants the transcript to consider Pope’s motion to overturn the convictions.