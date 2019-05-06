Mayor-President Joel Robideaux sold at a loss a house he purchased from the wife of his embattled aide on the same day last month that he announced he would not seek re-election.
Robideaux and a former business partner, Mark Harris, purchased the Haydite Avenue home from Traci Bruno for $98,756.89 in November 2015, the month after he was elected to his first and only term as mayor-president. Marcus Bruno worked on Robideaux’s campaign before Robideaux hired him as his governmental affairs assistant, according to campaign finance reports.
Robideaux on April 12 announced suddenly and without providing a specific reason that he will not seek reelection this fall. That same day, Robideaux and Harris signed a sale document conveying the house on Haydite Avenue to a Jefferson Parish investor for $95,000. Immediately after the sale, $3,596.52 in delinquent taxes on the home were were paid off.
Harris said he and Robideaux talked on multiple occasions last year about selling the property, but finally decided to do so earlier this year when they learned the tenant was moving out.
“When the tenant moved out, it sort of accelerated it because, from what I was told, the condition of the property was very bad, it would need some work. So a more viable approach at that point was to sell it,” Harris said.
Robideaux, Marcus Bruno and Traci Bruno did not respond to inquiries Monday.
Harris said he doesn’t think the house has anything to do with Robideaux’s decision not to seek re-election, although he added that he hasn’t spoken with Robideaux about the mayor-president’s political future. Harris noted the contract with JL Consulting and Investments LLC was signed weeks before Robideaux’s political announcement and the final sale closing.
Signs of renovation work were visible at the property Monday. Harris said he wasn’t aware of the condition of the house when he and Robideaux purchased it.
“I got a text from Robideaux one day asking if I wanted to go halves on a rental property,” Harris said. “I never had anything to do with the property. I didn’t really know anything about it.”
The 2015 purchase by Robideaux and Harris was first reported by The Current.
Marcus Bruno has been mired in controversy since The Advocate reported in February that his business, LA Consultants LLC, received a small business loan funded with federal grant money in 2016. Part of that was to pay the salary of Traci Bruno, the company’s sole employee, according to Bruno’s application for the loan.
Marcus Bruno helped Lafayette Neighborhoods secure additional grant money after obtaining the loan, and he provided input on installing new board members and revising the organization’s bylaws. One of the board members he helped select, Bently Senegal, corresponded directly with Bruno about the organization’s business.
A compliance enforcement team with the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban and Development visited Lafayette last month to review the loan program, which the nonprofit Lafayette Neighborhoods’ Economic Development Corp. administers with grant money provided to it by the city-parish. The results of that review are pending.
Robideaux’s community development department has already determined the loan to Bruno likely violated federal guidelines, and has recommended that Lafayette Neighborhoods take corrective action, possibly including foreclosing on Bruno’s home. Lafayette Neighborhoods, whose meetings are not public, is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the matter.
The Haydite Avenue home was previously in Traci Bruno’s family since her father purchased it in 1977, and the address is associated with several of Traci Bruno’s family members, according to public records. Bruno, in his position as a criminal justice coordinator in the administration of Robideaux’s predecessor, Joey Durel, supplied a resident at the home with a city-parish cell phone as part of a neighborhood watch program, according to documents included in Bruno’s personnel file.
Bruno was reprimanded in 2005 for allowing the phones to be misused, including overages and roaming charges outside of Lafayette Parish. A clerk’s memo to the chief administrative officer at the time, Dee Stanley, noted that “this happens constantly with the cell phones that are part of this program and has been going on for quite some time.”