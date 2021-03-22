A major with the Lafayette Police Department, who achieved many firsts for women during her 36-year career, is retiring.
Not only is Major Luranie Richard the longest-employed female officer in the department, but she was the first to earn a supervisory role, trailblazing her way through promotions to sergeant, lieutenant and captainr. In 2015, she was put in command of an entire precinct and became the first woman to achieve the rank of major.
Richard began her career with the LPD on Jan. 9, 1985.
“I was the first female to join the Police Department in a long time, so they have to accept you at first,” Richard said after her 2015 promotion. “But you have the respect of the officers, because they hear about you, and they hear about how you’re doing your job.”
Over 30 years, Richard “gained a reputation for being fair but firm,” with a “strong work ethic and a professional demeanor,” former Lafayette Police Chief Jim Craft said.
Richard grew up witnessing crime first-hand in Opelousas, and became an officer at age 23 with a 2-year-old daughter at home.
She moved on to become a training officer, both an investigator and sergeant with the juvenile section — which involves crimes committed both by and against juveniles, from truancy to molestation — and a lieutenant.
She also gave birth to a second daughter.
In 2008, Richard became an administrative lieutenant with Precinct 1, a crime-prone area north of University Avenue that includes downtown and the Four Corners area. She stayed there through her promotion to captain, when she became one of four commanders to oversee an entire precinct.
Richard received numerous awards during her time as an officer, including the Women Who Mean Business Award, National Association of University Women for Excellence Award, Greater SWLA Black Chamber of Commerce Trailblazer Award, and Woman of the Year by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Nu Epsilon Zeta Chapter, and Finer Womanhood program.
Richard has three daughters, a son, and three grandchildren. The department says she is looking forward to spending more time with family during her retirement.
"Thank you Major Richard for your hard work and dedication to the community for 36 years," an LPD post reads. "We wish you all the best and Happy Retirement!"