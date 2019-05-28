SLEMCO has announced a plan to turn off power to areas that will be in the path of the Morganza Spillway after it is opened Sunday.
SLEMCO will not be allowed to enter areas that will be flooded once the gates are open. This will most likely affect the areas of Krotz Springs, Butte LaRose, 3 Mile Lake, Catahoula and Stephensville, according to a release from the energy company.
As water rises to a point where homes, camps and meter bases begin to flood, SLEMCO will be turning off power to prevent damage to electrical systems and to prevent possible electrocutions. The power will most likely be turned off neighborhood by neighborhood, not at individual locations, the release said. Once an area begins to flood, the entire area will be de-energized. This will mean that elevated structures that have not flooded will be without power along with lower lying structures around them that have flooded.
SLEMCO customers in the areas that will be affected should begin making plans now to move possessions and relocate valuable items, including food stored in freezers, to higher ground. As soon as it is safely possible, power will be restored to the affected areas.