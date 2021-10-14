More than six weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is continuing to send assistance to their counterparts in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, even as remote areas of both parishes struggle to regroup and rebuild.

“There is a life cycle to (news about) a disaster, outside of Hurricane Katrina, where the national news desks set up in the French Quarter for weeks,” spokesman Ben Broussard said this week. “The normal life cycle of a disaster is that at this point, most of the public has moved on. There may be some local news stories about rebuilding.

“But if the world has moved on from Hurricane Ida, the people down there have not.”

Broussard said he and other Catholic Charities workers and volunteers have been traveling to the affected areas since the days immediately following Ida, a Category 4 storm that made landfall Aug. 29 at Port Fourchon, bearing winds of up to 150 mph. Initially, workers from Lafayette made their way to those affected areas four or five days a week. Now, they travel there one or two days.

“We got as deep as possible into the parishes to assess needs and provide donated materials,” he said. That included $75,000 in gift cards on behalf of contributors, which assisted in the relief phase of disaster. More than 350 volunteers from Acadiana have traveled to Lafourche and Terrebonne, some five or six times. About 1,200 tarps have been distributed.

“With a disaster, some needs are super specific,” he said. Catholic Charities of Acadiana helped deliver 2,000 gallons of gas to Grand Isle, and 9,800 meals to the affected region.

He said Houma and Thibodaux, the area’s larger cities, are starting to show some signs of improvement. Houma is the easiest town to access in Terrebonne, but there are major disparities between recovery there and in outlying communities like Dulac, Golden Meadows, Leeville and Dularge. There, many people remain without electricity and running water, basic supplies and medicine.

“They’re close to where they were a month and a half ago,” he said.

Many of those far-flung areas, far from the public eye, have been forgotten by the wider public, he said. Raising funds and finding volunteers has proved more difficult. Drives to the needy, remote areas, from Lafayette can take hours.

Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said in a letter to the Diocese of Lafayette after Ida hit that, “The human suffering I have witnessed this week in Southeast Louisiana is some of the worst I have seen on U.S. soil.”

Broussard said Catholic Charities of Acadiana is seeking groups of people – civic organizations, church groups, ball clubs – to make the trek to Terrebonne, Lafourche and Grand Isle. They are needed to perform the simple but necessary chores of mucking out houses and tarping roofs. Some volunteers might make assessments of damages. There’s lots of work to be done and the local population, he said, is exhausted.

“At this point, we are looking for groups of people willing to deploy, volunteer. We have tools and tool trailers. Staff and trained volunteers will head up crews. We are looking to provide a pipeline of volunteers,” he said.

Catholic Charities is encouraging schools, public and private, to participate. If they cannot go to the sites, he said, they can help raise funds.

“Our area was spared. We did not get hit. That gives us a responsibility to respond in charity to those that did,” he said.

Broussard said that right now, the shock of disaster has set in in some communities. In some parts of the affected parishes, they’ve been spared disasters for many years. There are just not enough relief workers on the ground. On Wednesday, Catholic Charities of Houma-Thibodaux was advertising for a new executive director.

“Because that area has not experienced major disaster for so long, it provides a great opportunity for leaders to step up,” Broussard said, suggesting that coalitions could form in local communities to not only answer the distress of this disaster, but also to become poised for future disasters, if they arrive.

He said it’s important to remember that hurricane season extends through November – it is not over – and that Calcasieu and Cameron parishes last year sustained to brutal hurricanes just weeks apart.

He said those who wish to help can donate through Catholic Charities of Acadiana, https://give.classy.org/disaster; Catholic Charities of Houma-Thibodaux: https://catholiccharitiesht.org/ida.

Those who wish to volunteer should click on the appropriate button at catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.