JaRon Marshall described Hollywood as a ghost town when he arrived at Capitol Studio A last year to record a live album with Black Pumas.

It was December 2020 and one of the first times the Austin-based psychedelic soul band played together since the coronavirus brought everyday life to a halt. Marshall, the band's keyboardist and an Acadiana native, said the group's energy was incredible as they stepped into the same recording studio where Frank Sinatra and Imagination Dragons recorded.

"You could kind of feel the energy coming from us, just being able to play together in such a historic studio," Marshall said. "It's just really exciting that that moment was not only captured on an album that was released as an LP and is out there for everyone to listen to as well as watch a video of, but it's just super special that it'll go down in music history as a Grammy-nominated album."

Black Pumas, which is led by singer-songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist-producer Adrian Quesada, would receive 2022 Grammy nominations for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album for the live recording.

It's not the first time the band has been nominated by The Recording Academy for the prestigious award. The band received three Grammy nominations in 2021 and one Grammy nomination in 2020.

Although Black Pumas have yet to win a Grammy, Marshall said he has a good feeling about the 2022 nominations.

"The live show is what I feel like makes the band the band," Marshall said. "Every night we just go out there again and again and give it 110%, and the recording was no different. I really feel like if they listened to it and they really felt like what we were feeling then it would sway the voters towards promoting this album."

It certainly won't be easy to snag a Grammy. Black Pumas is up against Paul McCartney, AC/DC, Deftones, Foo Fighters and Chris Cornell.

"A lot of the people in the category have reached monumental heights already," Marshall said. "I think it's cool to have a band, especially representing the rock category, that's a new band. A lot of people say things like 'It's a soul band,' but I think it's closer to The Chamber Brothers or like a psychedelic soul band. I think Otis Redding is rock 'n' roll. We got to realize when people are making music, they're not thinking like 'This is the genre that it should fit into.' You're just having a blast and doing the thing.

"I feel like it would just be a great moment for rock 'n' roll in history for us to run away with a trophy."

Black Pumas are best known for the 2019 song "Colors," which was nominated for Record of the Year and Best American Roots Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The group was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2020.

Marshall, 28, began playing with Black Pumas in 2018 and became the band's regular keyboardist in 2019.

Since then, he's performed with Black Pumas for a presidential inauguration, NFL draft, talk shows and Grammy Awards. The band's music is also featured in national commercials for companies such as Target.

Marshall recently branched out and recorded his own solo albums.

Ahead of Black Pumas' 2020 European tour, Marshall was given the opportunity to open each show with a set of his original songs. There was only one stipulation: he had to release some music before he got the gig.

The band's promise pushed Marshall to record and release his first solo project, "The Gold Tapes." Marshall describes the album as "the marriage between funk, jazz, R&B, neo-soul and hip-hop."

Marshall released his second solo project, an extended play record called "The Prequel," in October.

Although the pandemic has been particularly difficult for musicians who earn a living through live performances, Marshall said it's given him an opportunity to produce his own music in a way that would have been impossible if he were touring with Black Pumas.

"In the grand scope of my life, it was a positive year for me because I was able to sit down and sharpen the sword," Marshall said. "I took a step forward to make music of my own. I just kept my head down and worked really hard. 'The Prequel' is my best work so far. It just wouldn't have happened if we were on the road constantly."

Long before Marshall played with Black Pumas, he was a flugelhorn player from the St. Martin Parish village of Loreauville. He grew up playing the horn in his school's band and later learned how to play piano in his church choir.

Marshall credits a great deal of his success to his choir director and first mentor, David Mitchell.

Mitchell, however, is humble.

"It's always nice to know you had some kind of impact on somebody. It's nice to see somebody fulfilling their dreams, but he pretty much did it himself," Mitchell said. "I'd listen to him play. I'd tell him to use both of his hands. Little things like that. If I'd see something, I'd tell him something. For the most part, though, he'd do it himself."

Marshall moved to Lafayette after graduating from Loreauville High in 2011. He connected with some of the region's top musical talent, gigging for Brass Mimosa, Ray Boudreaux and Cedric Watson at venues across south Louisiana. He moved to Austin in 2016 in an effort to find more opportunities as a musician. He soon connected with the front men of Black Pumas.

Now, as Marshall prepares to attend the January Grammy Awards as a member of The Recording Academy, Marshall's friends and family are already planning viewing parties to cheer him on from afar.

"Loreauville is a village and, as you can imagine, everyone knows what I've been able to do," Marshall said. "It's really special to know that you'll have a whole place rooting for you, let alone a bigger city like Lafayette — where I spent a few years — cheering for me. And now we have Austin even rooting for us. It's going to be a really special thing."

Marshall isn't the only Acadiana musician who's nominated for a Grammy in 2022.

Zydeco musicians Sean Ardoin and Corey Ledet were nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. It's the third Grammy nomination for Ardoin and the second for Ledet.

The awards show airs on CBS Monday, Jan. 31.