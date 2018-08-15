A candidate for Shreveport mayor says he was threatened anonymously with lynching if he did not drop out of the race, according to a report in The Shreveport Times.
The candidate, Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson, said someone placed an envelope containing a sheet of paper with a threatening message at the Jackson family home.
A copy of the sheet, which Jackson provided during a news conference Wednesday, depicts Jackson's face crudely placed on top of a head in a noose. The word "Rope" appears at the bottom.
These typewritten words then appear below the image: "LEAVE OUR STATUE & PROPERTY ALONE & GET OUT OF THE RACE N-----."
The image parodies a famous poster promoting former President Barack Obama, although the word "Hope" on the original has been changed to "Rope."
Here is a link to a tweet of the message.
The use of the word "statue" is an apparent reference to Jackson's October vote as a parish commissioner to remove the Confederate monument that stands on the Texas Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. The commission voted 7-5 for removal.
