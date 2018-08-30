Demolition work began Thursday at the Lafayette Regional Airport to clear space for a new $90 million terminal, planning for which has been underway for several years.
The 110,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed in early 2022, and four buildings and a antennae must come down before the main construction project can begin.
The existing 60,000 square-foot terminal, which is about 60 years old, will also have to be torn down in the event of future expansion projects. No such plans are currently being considered, said Steve Picou, the airport director, but plans for the new terminal was designed with future growth in mind.
An old hangar UPS once occupied is the largest of the demolition projects, as well as the source of an unexpected delay. An objection was filed during a federally required environmental review on the basis that the hangar is a historic structure, Picou said.
Resolving the objection stalled the work from going forward for a few months, with the Federal Aviation Administration finally determining that the hangar can come down if the airport memorializes it with photographs hung in the new terminal.
Airport officials have for the most managed to keep things moving on schedule, and Picou said he's confident financing sources are secure. That includes proceeds from a temporary local sales tax collected in 2015 for the terminal, state capital commitments, the airport’s own dedicated funding and Federal Aviation Administration grants.
The FAA has already committed $20 million, Picou said, and one outstanding question is whether the federal agency will approve the airport’s request for an additional $18.6 million, as part of $1 billion the Trump Administration approved this year for small and rural airports.
Picou said he expects the additional request to succeed, since the FAA has already invested in the project.
“It would not be in their benefit to stop the funding,” Picou said. We are constantly meeting with representatives of the FAA to make sure we fulfill those requirements.”