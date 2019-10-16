With the Lafayette Police Department hemorrhaging officers to higher paying jobs elsewhere, the City-Parish Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a pay raise that could cut into the city's reserves by $3.8 million in 2019-20.
The 2019-20 budget, which goes into play Nov. 1, already is expected to use more than $11 million from the city's general fund or savings account, according to Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups. Half of that is for recurring expenses. The $3.8 million for police pay raises also would be an expense that occurs every year. At that rate, the city general fund could be depleted by the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Lafayette Police leaders told the council the raises can't wait.
Last year, Police Chief Toby Aguillard said, 15 officers left the department. This year, 18 have already left.
"It's officially a trend," he said.
Worse losses may be coming.
About three weeks ago, mayors and police chiefs throughout Lafayette Parish met regarding starting pay for police officers. Leaders of the other municipalities in the parish agreed starting officer pay will be increased to $40,000 within the year.
Starting pay for Lafayette Police officers is the lowest in the parish at about $34,600 a year even though Lafayette is the largest city in the parish.
"It simply can't wait anymore," Aguillard said.
The Lafayette Police Department is losing officers to other cities in the parish where pay is higher and to cities in Texas that aggressively recruit in Louisiana.
David Stanley, president of the Police Association of Lafayette, introduced five officers to the council Tuesday. All are in the process of applying with another police agency and probably will be hired, he said. Another 6-7 among at least 50 officers at the meeting Tuesday are looking elsewhere, he said.
One Texas city is offering Lafayette recruits $72,000 a year, Stanley said. A corporal with the Lafayette Police Department with 10 years on the job is paid around $60,000 a year.
Toby Delahoussaye, former president of the Police Association of Lafayette, said the department is losing officers with 5, 10 and 15 years on the job.
"I can't replace a 15-year man with a one-year officer coming out of the academy," he said, "and it affects the city when this happens. It has to be addressed now."
Toups, the chief financial officer, said using the city fund balance for recurring expenses is like dipping into your savings account to pay the water bill. Eventually, you deplete the savings and need to make cuts. In this case, she said, by 2024 the city would have to make across the board cuts or eliminate programs or departments.
Using fund balance for recurring expenses every year, she said, has a snowballing effect and can increase the amount of interest the city pays when it borrows money.
Mayor-president Joel Robideaux said the $3.8 million won't be taken from the city general fund in November. He said he believes additional revenue to help cover the raise costs will be recognized, in part from school zone traffic camera fines and from cuts.
The pay raise ordinance returns to the council agenda Nov. 5 for final adoption.