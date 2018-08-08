The Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously agreed Wednesday to rename Plantation Elementary to Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School, honoring the Lafayette police officer killed in the line of duty last fall.
Middlebrook was killed Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on him and civilians at a convenience store on Moss Street. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Middlebrook was a nine-year veteran with the Lafayette Police Department.
Also on Wednesday, the board deferred the renaming of N.P. Moss to Baranco Academy, to honor Raphael Baranco, who died this year. He was a school board member, a dentist and a civil rights leader in Lafayette for many years. That decision will be made on a later date.
Baranco and the late Tony Chiasson were the first African-Americans elected to the Lafayette board in modern history. Chiasson's son, Tehmi, now serves on the board.
