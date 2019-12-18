The Lafayette Consolidated Government charter transition committee wrapped up its work Wednesday with a nine-page document categorizing its discussions and the immediacy of each issue when the new city and parish councils take office Jan. 6, with the budget and allocation of costs between the city and parish as the "greatest issue to resolve."
Voters a year ago approved a home-rule charter amendment replacing the city-parish council with separate city and parish councils for the first time since LCG came into being in 1996. One of the primary reasons for consolidation was to save costs because the parish government was going broke. More than 20 years into LCG, the parish still is on the verge of going broke and the city also finds itself with a shrinking savings. Some see the split councils as the first step toward abolishing LCG.
Chairman Jerry Luke LeBlanc, in a written summary to the outgoing and incoming mayor-presidents and councils, wrote that elements of the budget "pose both the greatest reward and the greatest risk for success or failure for the new government and the people it represents."
LeBlanc concluded with, "Research should continue into formal modifications of the charter including more comprehensive discussions regarding deconsolidation of Lafayette city and parish governments as an option."
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret, who serves on the transition committee, said Lafayette is at a crossroads and difficult choices will have to be made if the parish is to grow and thrive.
"There are not enough revenues generated for the services required to run our parish," Perret said. "The newly elected parish council will soon learn this. Although next year's budget has been set, the conflicts are coming. Serious cuts are coming."
He "implored" the new parish council to separate the courthouse complex fund from the parish jail because most of the courthouse money is spent on the jail, to the detriment of the courthouse.
The public distrusts government because of "secret" meetings, Perret said, and using taxes on things they weren't intended, such as the mosquito tax being used to build a new animal shelter and library funds being diverted to drainage, roads and parks and recreation. Finally, he said, the new charter requires four out of five members of both the city and parish councils to approve charter amendments and both councils must approve one another's budget.
"This is a recipe for disaster," Perret said.