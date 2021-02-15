With re-election still about three years away, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has amassed a substantial amount of campaign money to take on any challengers.
In the latest campaign finance report filed Feb. 8 with the Louisiana Ethics Administration and covering all of 2020, Guillory reported $268,250 on hand as of Dec. 31 to launch a re-election campaign.
Guillory, a Republican who was elected in November, 2019, had depleted most of his campaign funds by Dec. 31, 2019.
An attorney, Guillory faced four opponents in the mayor-president's race with no incumbent. He made the run-off, defeating Carlee Alm-LaBar, an independent who had served in the administrations of the prior two mayor-presidents.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, Guillory had just $39,744 remaining in campaign funds. But in 2020, he brought in $296,300 in cash plus $1,250 in in-kind contributions.
The Feb. 8 campaign finance report shows Guillory spent $67,794 in 2020, including $44,000 that went to Hilary "Joe" Castille for campaign fundraising and consulting services, $5,000 to former state Sen. Elbert Guillory as an election "win bonus" for assisting Josh Guillory in the 2019 campaign and $100 to Michael Lunsford, executive director for the anti-tax conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana, for the Republican State Central Committee in November.
Castille is a political operative who has been involved in several local campaigns. In the 2019 mayor-president's race, the Lafayette Parish Republican Executive Committee paid Castille to administer it's Facebook page.
In the final days before the Oct. 12 primary, Guillory hired Castille to work on his campaign, making online media purchases and administering his campaign Facebook page. Castille worked on the campaign of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who continued to pay Castille long after his election win.
Castille also was involved in a political campaign that ended up with indictments against former City Marshal Brian Pope for malfeasance in office. Pope was convicted and is serving time in jail.