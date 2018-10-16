The Diocese of Lafayette was among five in Louisiana to announce Tuesday a commitment to release the names of clergy in its jurisdiction credibly accused of sexual abuse over the past 50 years, but said that process will take time.
Louisiana's Roman Catholic bishops had said in late September they were weighing whether to release the names and that they planned a “united response” to avoid putting too much pressure on one diocese.
New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond went first Tuesday, saying the names would be released "sooner rather than later.” Four other bishops followed suit, including Bishop of Lafayette Douglas Deshotel.
“Disclosure of that list is a good idea to foster healing and provide assurance that no one accused of abuse is currently serving in the ministry,” Deshotel said. “Because of the extent and complexity of the research, the process will take time and it’s impossible to predict precisely when that process will be completed.”
The dioceses of Baton Rouge, Houma-Thibodaux and Shreveport have similar plans. The dioceses of Alexandria and Lake Charles did not make an announcement.
Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca's decision to release names is a significant decision amid his short time as bishop. He was installed in August after serving as bishop in Shreveport for a decade.
“The Diocese of Baton Rouge, which was formed in 1961, will release the names of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors,” Duca said in a statement. “This of the highest priority to us.”
The Rev. Peter Mangum, administrator of the Shreveport Diocese following Duca's departure, said his diocese “will follow the lead of New Orleans and release the names.” The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux also said it intends to release a list.
The Diocese of Lafayette previously disclosed in an insurance case that there were 15 accused Lafayette priests accused of abusing 123 people who received $24.4 million in settlement payments. It did not identify the priests on the list.
The announcements Tuesday follow reports in The Advocate over the last several months that revealed a number of unreported financial settlements over claims of sexual abuse in New Orleans.
The Advocate reported how the archdiocese settled several claims of abuse involving defrocked Metairie deacon George Brignac without following its own guidelines to disclose such a matter. At least 10 other people have since come forward with claims against Brignac.
In addition, The Advocate reported that officials at Jesuit High School in 2012 agreed to a $450,000 settlement with Ricky Windmann, who described growing up near the school before a maintenance man named Peter Modica sexually abused him on campus multiple times, on one occasion with a priest named Neil Carr.
Modica and Carr are now deceased.
After those reports, Aymond said Louisiana’s bishops were considering releasing a list of credibly accused clergy. But he noted that such a release was fraught with complications.
He said it would require a personal conversation with each clergy member who would be listed, and he was concerned over instances of clergy who were dead and no longer around to explain themselves.
Deshotel’s inclusion of priests accused of abusing a “vulnerable adult” in the Lafayette examination is significant, since Monsignor Robie Robichaux has recently been accused of either abusing or having inappropriate sexual contact with older teenage girls in the 1970s or early 1980s.
Deshotel announced the first allegation against Robichaux on Oct. 8, and the second one followed on Monday. The first accuser was 16 or 17 when the alleged abuse occurred around 1980, and, after initially coming forward in 1994, she was deemed to have been an adult under church law. She again came forward with a notarized statement in 2004 requesting Robichaux’s removal.
Deshotel said he became aware of that allegation on Sept. 18. It’s not clear if Robichaux faced any disciplinary action after the accuser first came forward. The diocese has not responded to repeated queries about the case. The second accuser says Robichaux had inappropriate sexual contact with her between 1975 and 1985, and is not sure whether she was an adult at the time, according to the diocese.
The president of the Survivors’ Network of those Abused by Priests, Tim Lennon, said Tuesday he was glad to hear Catholic officials in Louisiana took one step closer to doing the right thing.
“Releasing names … provides an opportunity for survivors to know that they weren’t alone, that it wasn’t their fault,” Lennon said.
Still, he added that it's disappointing that these lists are being published only after significant pressure from advocates, civil authorities and reports in the news media.
"It's outrageous it's taken civil investigation to compel bishops to take basic steps in human decency," Lennon said.
The abuse scandal has also resurfaced in other parts of the state, such as St. Martin Parish, where 11 men are pursuing sex abuse claims against a late priest named Kenneth Morvant, who the plaintiffs say used “alcohol and the power of God” to prey on them.
Survivors of clergy sexual abuse and their advocates have long demanded a full accounting of cases, saying that is the only path to complete healing between them and the church.
The calls for transparency have intensified over the last few months following the release this summer of a Pennsylvania grand jury's report outlining credible sexual abuse claims against 300 priests in six of the state's eight dioceses.
Dioceses in other states, including in Arkansas, Minnesota and New York, have already responded by releasing lists they have compiled of credibly accused clergy members.
But not all releases have shown themselves to be adequate in the eyes of victims' groups. In Buffalo, New York, Bishop Richard Malone endured waves of criticism after a television news station obtained secret documents showing that his release of more than 40 names was a severe undercount.
It is not clear what level of detail Louisiana bishops' release of names may have. Some lists from other places include diocesan priests, religious order clergy and all of the institutions where they worked. Others have only included names of diocesan priests and the dates the allegations surfaced.
Over the past two decades, the scandal has cost U.S. dioceses billions of dollars. Roughly one in 12 have declared bankruptcy, or are planning to do so, because of the financial toll.