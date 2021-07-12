The woman behind a group fighting efforts to remove a Confederate statue from downtown Lafayette fired her attorney over a rejected settlement agreement from the city and is searching for another attorney with a trial two weeks away.

At a court hearing Monday, Jessica McChesney, the name behind the United Daughters of the Confederacy's Gen. Alfred Mouton chapter, who fired her attorney July 1, told a district judge she couldn't produce the names of the chapter's members before a July 26 trial because she doesn't have an attorney.

Fifteenth Judicial District Judge David Smith gave McChesney until noon Friday to provide the names of members of the UDC's local chapter to attorneys representing the city of Lafayette, Mayor-President Josh Guillory and 16 citizen members of Move the Mindset who want the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton removed from city property at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette Attorney Jerome Moroux said the names of UDC members are important because they may be called for rebuttal against McChesney, who intends to testify at the July 26 trial.

The list of names are to be provided to the attorneys under seal, which means the public will not be able to see who is a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy's Alfred Mouton chapter, which is fighting efforts to remove the statue.

The United Daughters paid for the statue and donated it to the city in 1922, during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression and decades after Mouton was killed in 1864 in a Civil War battle in Mansfield. Mouton was a slave owner whose family owned the land on which Lafayette was founded.

Two years ago, in July 2019, 16 citizens filed a motion to intervene in a 1980 lawsuit in which a judge granted the United Daughters a permanent injunction that stopped the city from moving the Mouton statue unless necessary for road work or if the property is sold. City leaders in 1980 wanted to move the statue to the new city hall on University Avenue. The UDC opposed the move then and in 2016 when city-parish officials again considered moving the statue.

Smith on Monday granted Mike Wooderson's motion to withdraw as the attorney for the UDC on the grounds that he was fired by McChesney on July 1, less than four weeks before the matter is set to go to trial.

In a July 1 email to Wooderson, McChesney wrote, "The (settlement) offer sent by the city is unreasonable and is not in the best interests of protecting the monument. This email is official notice that the offer on the table has been rejected."

She also advised she would pick up the UDC's file from Wooderson within 48 hours. Wooderson said in court Monday that was an indication to him that he was fired. He filed the next day a motion to withdraw from the case.

McChesney said in court Monday that Wooderson advised her if she changed "one letter" in the city's settlement proposal he would withdraw as her attorney.

Moroux's motion opposing Wooderson's withdrawal shed light on the city's settlement offer.

The city, Moroux wrote, "promised to move the statue anywhere in the state that the Confederacy wished and further, out of a spirit of cooperation, agreed to pay a sum that would assist the Confederacy in insuring the statue and paying for a portion of the base."

The United Daughters, Moroux wrote, submitted a counter-offer demanding $50,000 up-front for creating a new base and requiring the city move and donate the statue and base to the Confederacy.

Smith also ruled Monday that the UDC did not follow proper procedure in issuing a subpoena for former City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott to testify at the July 26 trial. Escott was the City-Parish Attorney in February 2016 when the council considered removing the Mouton statue. He advised moving the statue could open the city to legal action.

Smith also ordered McChesney to provide the opposing attorneys within four hours of Monday's hearing with her personal email address and telephone number since she no longer has an attorney. She declined to provide the information in court.

McChesney's July 1 email to Wooderson, entered into court records, was sent from an email address for a hospitality company where she is employed as a director of sales. The electronic signature shows a mobile phone number, office phone number and fax number.