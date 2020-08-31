CAMERON — Water from the 10-foot storm surge Hurricane Laura pushed ashore early Thursday still has part of the main street in the Southwest Louisiana town of Cameron impassible. Downed power lines, trees and other debris, even small boats, block access to other roads five days after Laura's eye passed over the town.
The buildings that remain standing have no power or water. Most cell towers in the town and parish are down.
Just before the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall Aug. 29, 2005, Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to ever strike Louisiana. Katrina was followed closely by Rita in 2005.
In 15 years, Cameron has suffered devastating storm surge three times: 12-18 feet of water from Hurricane Rita in 2005, 10 feet of surge from Hurricane Ike, which made landfall about 130 miles away in Galveston, Texas, in 2008; and about 10 feet from Laura, a category 4 hurricane that packed winds of nearly 150 mph. As bad as Laura's storm surge was, it was well below the 20-foot surge forecasters were predicting.
Rita, Ike and Laura. Each storm crushed homes and businesses in Cameron, lifted buildings off their foundations and dropped them in the marsh, and uprooted decades-old oak trees that provided shade from the summer sun.
After the one-two punch of Rita and Ike, some residents moved elsewhere, others replaced their destroyed wooden homes with mobile homes, still others opted to live in RVs that can be driven out when a storm approaches.
About 1,965 people called Cameron home in 2000, according to the census. Ten years and two hurricanes later, the 2010 census showed only 406 residents remained in the parish seat.
"We lost everything for Rita, Ike and this one," Bobby Abshire said Monday, standing in front of the Cameron library, an elevated concrete fortress built after Rita and Ike pummeled the previous libraries.
"We're coming back," his wife, Tammy Abshire, a native of Cameron, said defiantly. "This is home."
Ryan Mallory doesn't have Tammy Abshire's deep roots in Cameron. He moved to the town five years ago from Florida, working as a commercial fisherman and oyster harvester. He's used to the wind from hurricanes. Not so much the water.
Had Laura hit a week or two later, the home Mallory and his wife shared might have survived the storm surge. He was a week away from having it elevated onto pilings.
The death toll from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana stood at 14 Monday, including eight deaths that are a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. However, no storm-related deaths have been reported in Cameron Parish, Coroner Dr. Kevin Dupke said.
Most people in the parish evacuated ahead of Laura, a storm that forecasters warned was “unsurvivable.”
"We are extremely, extremely lucky on that," Dupke said. "I think that is a reflection of how the residents of the parish really understood this was going be a big one."
The coroner's office, however, is busy visiting cemeteries in the parish to identify graves where caskets are missing. It's not uncommon for hurricane flood waters to wash caskets out of mausoleums or cause them to pop out of buried vaults in cemeteries.
For the third time in 15 years, Laura displaced caskets from the mausoleum at Our Lady Star of the Sea graveyard. At another cemetery on Trosclair Road in Cameron Parish, cement vaults were open Monday, filled with water, the caskets washed away.
Hurricanes Rita and Ike displaced more than 740 caskets from the ground and mausoleums, in Cameron Parish, Dupke said. Most were recovered and re-interred.
Learning after Rita washed caskets into the marsh, they now are marked with a number and entered into a database so, upon recovery, the caskets can be returned to their previous resting place.