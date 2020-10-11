Brookshire Grocery Co., the company that owns Super 1 Foods, is deploying a community kitchen and a team of employee-partners to serve free hot meals to people who have been affected by Hurricane Delta in Acadiana, according to a statement from the company.
Starting Sunday, a team will serve sausage biscuits for breakfast and hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch and dinner in the Super 1 Foods parking lots listed below, while supplies last at each location.
Sunday
11:30 a.m. — 215 W. Willow St. in Lafayette
5 p.m. — 924 Rees St. in Breaux Bridge
Monday
8 a.m. — 939 S. Lewis St. in New Iberia
11:30 a.m. — 939 S. Lewis St. in New Iberia
5 p.m. — 2210 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. — 1800 W. Laurel St. in Eunice
5 p.m. — 2418 S. Union St. in Opelousas
Wednesday
8 a.m. — 2418 S. Union St. in Opelousas