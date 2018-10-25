Brandon Scott Lavergne, the man convicted of killing two Lafayette women and who was placed in lockdown earlier this month after an attempted escape from Angola, has faced a series of disciplinary actions at the state prison.
Lavergne’s discipline records from the Louisiana State Penitentiary show he’s accused of repeatedly trying to contact three families, including at least one of the victims' family members. After being warned, he reportedly tried to go around the system and sent letters to his own family members to give to the people he wasn’t supposed to contact; one time he sent a letter and signed a fake offender’s name on the envelope.
Click here for the full KATC-TV report.