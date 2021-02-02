A controversial proposal that would require mask-wearing in the city of Lafayette to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is still moving forward, despite the loss of one of its co-sponsors.
"I still have plans to go forward with it," City Council member Glenn Lazard said Tuesday afternoon. "It's the right thing to do and I'm still hopeful I will receive the necessary support to pass it."
He would need support from two other City Council members to pass the ordinance and three of the other council members to override a veto by the mayor-president.
On Tuesday, he lost the support of the ordinance's co-sponsor, Nanette Cook. Last week, Lazard and Cook said they were co-sponsoring the ordinance, which would include penalties for violators. They said they hoped the local ordinance would force local fire and police officers to enforce the mask wearing.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory has made it clear he does not believe in government forcing masks on citizens.
"There's a lot more to it than a government mandate," Guillory said last week at an Acadiana Patriots meeting in which masks were not required. "It's my personal responsibility. I'm going to choose to wear a mask. I don't need the government to tell me that."
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an emergency order requiring the wearing of masks across the state. Mayor-President Josh Guillory in July instructed Lafayette fire and police officials not to enforce the state mask mandate because he did not want to infringe on the public's liberties.
"The Governor's mask mandate has the force of law and is in effect statewide," the Governor's spokesperson Christina Stephens said in an email Monday. However, she added, "from a state perspective, the Governor's COVID orders are enforced by the State Fire Marshal and the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms."
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Cook withdrew support for the mask mandate.
"I have heard the concerns of certain constituents who are troubled about the prospect of government overreach and I have spoken with several medical professionals — some of whom doubt the efficacy of such public mask ordinances," Cook said. "Moreover, I appreciate the concerns regarding the practical difficulties associated with the enforcement of such a mask ordinance."
She declined to provide the names of the medical professionals who question whether masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Cook said she believed it was her duty as a member of the council "to do everything I can to help keep our community as safe as possible under the circumstances. I believed that such a temporary commitment to a slight inconvenience would help our community stay safe and help us more quickly return to life as we knew it before COVID."
However, with the infection rate dropping to preholiday levels and with rollout of the vaccine, Cook said, "I have reason to be encouraged that the worst may be behind us, hopefully making more aggressive measures unnecessary."
Council Chairperson Liz Hebert said Monday the ordinance is still being drafted. Hebert, a Republican, said the mayor and fire and police departments should be adhering to the state mandate. The police and fire chiefs report to the mayor, not the council, she said.
"I don't have any authority over them," Hebert said.
Both Republicans, Cook and Hebert faced criticism during the 2018 campaign from some far-right Republicans who referred to them as Rinos, Republicans in name only. Former President Donald Trump and some of his Republican supporters do not believe in wearing masks, which most in the medical community say is effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The community appears split on whether the City Council should adopt and enforce a local mask mandate, with supporters and opponents encouraging like-minded citizens to call the City Council office to voice their opinion.
As of midday Monday, approximately 2,200 people had called the council office over the mask mandate, Council Clerk Veronica Williams said. About 60% opposed the mask ordinance and about 40% favored it, she said.
The next City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.