Jefferson Street was awash in rainbow colors Saturday as joyful LGBTQ+ community members and allies took to the streets in downtown Lafayette to celebrate Pride.
Wendy Dorfman, co-founder of Acadiana Queer Collective, was all smiles greeting people milling on the sidewalks and on the closed-off street.
She said she tempered her expectations for the Pride Acadiana turnout, but that ended up not being necessary – as of 10:30 a.m., the organizers had counted over 1,000 people in attendance, with over six hours of programming left in the day and people still arriving, she said.
Pride Acadiana volunteers were handing out wristbands to help gauge the number of attendees.
“It has been a crazy chaos of collaboration and every bit of it has been worth it. This day is beautiful,” Dorfman said.
The expanded Pride celebration, spearheaded by the newly formed Acadiana Queer Collective, aimed to appeal to a diverse crowd with a parade, health and wellness fair, daytime drag show, Drag Queen Storytime, queer film showcase and Q-and-A, and other programming.
Allied groups, like the Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana and queer-affirming churches, turned out with booths to support.
Dorfman, who also led last year’s Pride, said she was proud to create an affirming space for all LGBTQ+ people to celebrate their identities and experience community — but especially young people and families.
While LGBTQ+ adults can often commune at clubs or nighttime events, there are typically fewer accessible events for children and families, making the all-ages celebration even more important, Dorfman said.
She hopes to carry the momentum from Saturday throughout the year, with additional programming and events from the Acadiana Queer Collective.
“I grew up in New Jersey…and where I grew up I was lucky enough to see expressions of gayness, a rainbow flag, anything. When I moved here it was surprising how hush-hush it was and how scared people are to come out," Dorfman said. "No one is asking anyone to come out, but we do want people to know if they do want to come out, they’re not alone."
Ariel Lemelle attended Pride Acadiana with her wife of seven years, Marci, and their 3-year-old son, Dreux. Lemelle said it’s important to her that her son grows up seeing families like his and that he knows, no matter who he loves or how he identifies, he’s accepted.
The 30-year-old said she was pleasantly surprised to see other LGBTQ+ families pushing children in strollers and walking hand-in-hand with their children as they waved Pride flags or sported rainbow colors. Many were people she hadn’t seen before; knowing the circle of local LGBTQ+ families is much broader that she expected was exciting, she said.
“To see that there’s other families right here in Acadiana that we didn’t know is encouraging, especially people older than me with families or with bigger families. It’s encouraging to see that they’re out and about with us,” Lemelle said.
Lemelle and her wife have been together since their teens; 13 years ago, “this wasn’t a thing,” she said, gesturing to the rainbow-bedecked crowd. The Lafayette native said she can recall attending Festival International years ago and people mocking her and Marci for holding hands.
She said she’s proud to see the progress the community is making toward acceptance and thankful to those carving out space for LGBTQ+ people to safely and confidently gather.
“We do need a space and we do need to connect with like people and people who live the same life and experiences as us,” Lemelle said.
Jorge Rojas was a crowd favorite in Saturday’s Pride parade as he led a marching group of LGBTQ+ residents and allies from Acadiana’s Latin community, waving a Pride-stylized version of the Mexican flag and flourishing a rainbow hand fan.
Rojas, 45, is originally from Mexico and has lived in Lafayette for 20 years. The gay man said through a translator that he’s proud of his sexuality and wants people to know who he is; he hopes that by being open, he can empower others to live freely as themselves and give hope to people who continue to be afraid of being out.
“In Spanish, we feel like whenever people don’t want other people to know, we hide it in the closet. The only thing that goes in the closet is the clothes. The love comes out. You show out the love,” Rojas said.