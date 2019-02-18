In 60 days or less, the three-year nightmare that has been the widening of Verot School Road should come to an end.

Bill Oliver, Acadiana district administrator with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said all lanes should soon be opened to motorists on the project that started in November 2015.

The federal government contributed 80 percent of the $35 million cost of the project, with the state providing the remaining 20 percent, Oliver said. The project involved widening a 3.19-mile section of the two-lane road to four lanes between Feu Follet near Pinhook Road and Vincent Road, with a median that limits the ability for turning.

It’s a project that encountered some problems along the way, Oliver said.

“Utility problems. A lot of utility problems,” he said.

And there were site condition problems, Oliver said. In layman’s terms, that means the sub drainage area was extremely wet so the contractor had to cut extra deep and cut twice to be able to put stone on top.

The amount of traffic using Verot School Road dictated the need to add lanes, Oliver said, while medians between the lanes make the road safer for motorists.

Even though the new lanes will be open to traffic within two months, Oliver cautioned motorists to expect occasional short-term lane closures for repairs on work the contractors didn’t do correctly, to replace a few panels of pavement that already cracked or work out issues in traffic signals.