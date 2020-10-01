The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a map showing gun-free zones as it prepares for an armed militia demonstration on Oct. 3 in downtown Lafayette.
(See map PDF here) (See interactive map here)
Sheriff Mark Garber said there will be a “non-permissive environment” during the demonstration, especially with illegal firearms. Anyone seen with a gun in prohibited areas will be subject to arrest and felony charges, he said, adding that body armor is also not allowed in gun-free zones.
Garber said he is aware of at least two other militia groups planning to be in attendance. He declined to provide additional details about the groups.
The demonstration by the Not F---ing Coalition is planned to start at 4 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci, although details including the route and expected crowd size have not been released.
Garber said NFAC has obtained a permit and coordinated closely with local officials. The NFAC leader, John Jay Fitzgerald Johnson, has said the group will follow all laws and will not initiate violence.