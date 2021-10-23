Police chief, interim chief, acting chief. Whatever title you use, there's no denying there's been a revolving door in the top office of the Lafayette Police Department since Josh Guillory was elected mayor-president in November 2019.
Here's a look at what has transpired in the department since Guillory was elected.
- Dec. 12, 2019: Toby Aguillard, police chief three years under Guillory's predecessor, is told by Guillory to resign or be fired.
- Jan. 6, 2020: Guillory takes the oath of office. Aguillard resigns. Scott Morgan, who said he would not seek the job permanently, is named Interim Police Chief.
- Jan. 8, 2020: Guillory cites Aguillard's rocky relationship with Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber as primary reason for requesting his resignation.
- Dec. 31, 2020: After two national searches, Thomas Glover, Dallas deputy chief, is named new Lafayette Police chief, replacing a retiring Morgan.
- Oct. 7, 2021: Glover is fired by Guillory, CAO Cydra Wingerter, without an explanation. Sgt. Wayne Griffin is appointed interim chief.
- Oct. 21, 2021: Griffin is placed on leave after sexual harassment allegation is filed. Maj. Monte Potier takes command of police force until further notice.