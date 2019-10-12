Voters in Lafayette Parish approved a measure to transfer $10 million of the library's $26 million fund balance to roads, bridges and drainage, according to complete but unofficial results from Saturday's election.
Library officials, who strongly opposed Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s initial plan to move $18 million from its reserves to drainage, did not fight a $10 million rededication proposal — with $2 million of that going to parks and recreation.
The library system is currently sitting on $26 million in reserves, even after completing a 20-year capital plan that included new construction of four multimillion-dollar regional libraries and major renovations to the downtown main branch.
The parish’s drainage needs, meanwhile, are staggering, with the Public Works Department estimating that a half billion dollars is needed at a minimum for capital improvements, according to a 2018 action plan, as reported by The Current.