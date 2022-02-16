Lafayette Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin during his 10 years in office has tried proposing sales taxes and property taxes to generate more money for parish services, mostly to no avail.
Now he wants the council and voters to consider allowing legalized gambling in the parish 25 years after voters rejected the idea.
In the early 1990s, riverboat casinos and video poker were gaining ground in Louisiana. Voters in September 1996 approved a state constitutional amendment allowing local governments to place local gambling options on their ballots.
Lafayette Parish voters, presented in November 1996 with the option to allow only video poker, said no at a rate of 57% to 43%. The Evangeline Downs racetrack, as a result, moved from Carencro in Lafayette Parish to St. Landry Parish, where voters had approved video poker and riverboat casino gambling.
"I always wanted to try to bring it back up," Naquin said.
Naquin, elected to the City-Parish Council first in 2011 and in his final term on the new Parish Council, said Tuesday voters don't want to pay more property or sales taxes to generate money for services. Maybe it's time, he said, to reconsider legalized gambling, especially since voters recently agreed to allow online sports betting.
He doesn't want video poker machines in every gas station, Naqin said. He suggested Lafayette might consider a riverboat casino on the Vermilion River near a new development planned for the former Trappey's canning facility.
Revenue from gambling, Naquin said, could subsidize existing tax revenues and help with recurring operating expenses for services such as maintaining coulees and bridges.
Naquin said his intent is to start the conversation and get feedback from the council and others.
Attitudes about gambling, like legalizing marijuana, have changed since the vote 25 years ago, he said.
"It’s not the devil," Naquin said. "If that's the case, this whole state’s the devil because everybody else is doing it."
Parish Councilman John Guilbeau said he has questions about the issue, like how much the parish would receive. Already, Guilbeau said, he has received negative feedback on the idea.
Guilbeau cautioned against trying to make the parish a "gambling mecca" because there are consequences, such a social problems, that accompany gambling.
Former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel headed a Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce committee in 1996 that researched gaming and its impact on communities. The committee and the chamber's membership voted to oppose gambling in Lafayette Parish back then.
Durel said Wednesday if the issue were on the ballot again, he'd still oppose it.
The crime rate in Biloxi, he said, went up when casinos went in and other businesses were lost. Gambling didn't turn St. Landry Parish and Lake Charles into booming communities, he added.
Durel said he has a feeling Lafayette Parish residents would not support gambling 25 years after they voted against it.
"I don't think you want that atmosphere," he said.
If Lafayette Parish residents aren't satisfied with the services they receive from government, Durel said, "they need to vote for a tax."