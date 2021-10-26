Homecoming festivities are continuing all week at UL Lafayette.

It all caps off on Saturday morning with the homecoming football game, when the Ragin' Cajuns take on the Texas State Bobcats at Cajun Field at 11 a.m.

The week kicked off with the Paint Your Pride window painting event on Sunday. Student organizations painted the UL Lafayette Student Union windows with unique displays of spirit and pride.

Monday, students and teachers showed their pride with a block party near the Alumni Center.

On Wednesday, the Wear Red, Get Fed event and Campus Cupboard Food Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Quadrangle. Attendees who wear Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns gear can grab a free lunch. In return, they’re being asked to donate nonperishable food to the University’s Campus Cupboard.

The Yell Like Hell Pep Rally will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Student Union porch near Cypress Lake. Members of the Homecoming Court, cheerleaders and the Louisiana Ragin’ Jazz dance team will attend.

On Friday, activities include a tennis tournament at Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club and the Bill Bass Open Golf Tournament. The tennis tournament will start at 8 a.m. and the golf tournament will tee off at 1 p.m.

On Homecoming Day on Saturday, there will be shuttle service for students and alumni who want to park on campus and ride to the 11a.m. game at Cajun Field. Riders will be picked up and dropped off in front of the Student Union on McKinley Street. Shuttle service will be available from 8 a.m. until one hour after the game ends.

Game day activities will begin at 8 a.m., when Cajuns fans can gather for food and refreshments at the alumni hospitality tent. It will be set up near the large oak tree between Russo Park and Cajun Field. Cost is $15 per person; admission is free for Loyalty Fund donors who have contributed $50 or more.

The Homecoming Day Parade will roll at 8:30 a.m. from Blackham Coliseum, travel north on Cajundome Boulevard, and enter Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive. The procession will wind around Cajun Field before exiting onto Bertrand Drive.