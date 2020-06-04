The Cajundome announced it will hold a series of free outdoor live music events this summer.
Dubbed “Louisiana Saturday Night,” the events are scheduled for 5-9 p.m. June 27, July 18 and July 25 on the Cajundome grounds and will offer food, merchandise vendors, live music and stage performances, officials announced Thursday.
It will also feature performances by Wonderland Performing Arts, an outdoor movie screening and more.
Admission and parking will be free. Guests should bring blankets or lawn chairs for the movie. VIP seating options are available.
A movie will be shown each night, including Frozen II June 27 and Toy Story 4 July 25. Vitalant will host a blood drive on site, and the All Aboard Party Train will offer rides around the Cajundome.
For more information, visit cajundome.com.