A woman from Iowa, Louisiana, died Sunday evening as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish.
Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 about a mile west of LA Hwy 397 in Calcasieu Parish. A 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 27-year-old Sherice Denne Randell of Vinton was traveling east on I-10 at a high rate of speed, according to the investigation.
Randell changed lanes causing the rear of her vehicle to make contact with the front of a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Randy D. Weeks of Iowa. The contact caused both drivers to lose control and both vehicles to run off the right side of the roadway. The pickup truck struck a tree before both vehicles came to a rest in a ditch.
Weeks and the other occupants in the pickup truck were properly restrained. The front seat passenger in the pickup truck, 51-year-old Elizabeth Kent of Iowa, was seriously injured and transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where she later died. Randell was not injured.
Excessive speed on the part of Randell is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Randell was charged with four counts of negligent injuring, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, improper lane use, and no seat belt. Additional charges are possible.
Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.