Two officials who addressed the Protect the City Committee on Tuesday disagreed on the importance of how costs are split between the city of Lafayette and parish.
Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux told the committee as long a there is a mayor-president who can adjust the allocation formula at will to cover shortfalls in parish funds and unless the city and parish councils push the issue, there is no impetus for abolishing consolidated government.
Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government under three administrations, minimized the importance of how expenses are divided between the city and parish, saying those expenses are only 3-5% of the LCG budget.
The Protect the City Committee was appointed by the Lafayette City Council to explore answers to at least 14 questions dealing with whether the consolidation of the city of Lafayette and parish has been beneficial to city residents and taxpayers. The committee is expected to report its findings to the council, which then will consider appointing a Home Rule Charter Commission to decide whether the charter needs amending or if deconsolidation should be presented to voters.
For years residents have questioned whether the city of Lafayette is supplementing the parish side of LCG since the city historically has had sufficient revenue and the parish has not.
Comeaux, who was on the Parish Council prior to consolidation and served on a transition committee appointed by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux in 2019, said it was eye opening to realize there are 25 cost allocation tables. Each mayor-president has changed the method of allocating costs between the city and parish.
Former Mayor-President Joey Durel based cost allocations on population, while Robideaux, he said, adjusted the formula based on the parish's ability to pay, which meant the city of Lafayette was footing more of the cost of operating LCG. Toups later said Robideaux's formula was based on "undedicated tax revenue," not ability to pay.
One way to rectify the problem is to find a new revenue source for the parish. Comeaux suggested establishing a parish wide sales tax district that includes every part of the parish, including cities, abolishing the 1-cent sales tax collected in unincorporated areas and replacing it with a 1/2 or 1/3 cent sales tax for parish government.
Toups minimized the importance of cost allocations, saying they apply to about 5% of the budget, less than that if capital is removed. Some costs that once were allocated, such as employees in the drainage and roads departments, are paid entirely with parish funds, she said.
Committee member Stuart Breaux said he appreciates that the allocations are a small percentage of LCG's overall budget. But removing city-only operations like fire and police, it's still about $20 million, he said, which is a lot of money when parks and recreation is being cut.
Toups said it may be possible to track whether every single expense is for the city or the parish, but the cost versus benefit has to be considered.
"The benefit might be transparency, building public trust," committee member William Leyendecker said.
Toups encouraged committee members to look at the big picture and whether the cost paid by the city versus the parish makes sense. For instance, most payroll is for city of Lafayette employees, including Lafayette Utilities System, LUS fiber, police and fire departments. Would it be fair and equitable to split the cost of employees who work in payroll equally between the city and parish?
Saying she didn't want to get involved in the politics of any deconsolidation discussion, Toups said, "As long as you have a consolidated government, you're always going to allocate administrative costs."
Some on the Robideaux-appointed transition committee realized, Comeaux said, that the current set-up of LCG is not tenable in the long term for a number of reasons, one being the mayor-president's loyalties are split between the city and parish. Splitting that office into a mayor and parish administrator may seem like an option, but opens up another set of problems, he said, like who is in charge of department heads. That could be resolved by creating a city department head and a parish department head, which opens another set of problems.
LCG's quasi-consolidation (five municipalities retained their own mayors and councils) was modeled in part after East Baton Rouge Parish, Comeaux said, where there has been talk of deconsolidation. Two new cities were created in the past 10-15 years as people move outside the city of Baton Rouge in what he called white flight.
Calling it an "experiment gone bad," he questioned what will happen to the parish government and city of Baton Rouge.
"The handwriting is on the wall in Lafayette Parish," Comeaux said.